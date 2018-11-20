Points galore: Rams outlast Chiefs in historic offensive showdown

Hey, Vegas, good try.

In a game that had the highest over/under total (64) since at least 1986, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams scoffed at the limitations oddsmakers insinuated the 2nd and 3rd highest scoring offenses would face. Heck, even the defenses were pounding the over.

Each possession— nay, each play— seemed poised to finish in points with the final whistle being the only instrument capable of stopping the revolving scoreboard.

Each team operated as advertised from the get-go: the Rams methodically driving and taking deep shots where warranted; the Chiefs using as few plays as necessary to march down field. Kansas City only had the ball for 4:14 in the first quarter, and yet, it was a 13-7 game.

Then the action took off.

Of the first 22 possessions of the game— including a one play kneel heading into halftime— 15 resulted in points: nine offensive touchdowns, three defensive touchdowns and a trio of field goals. Another ended in a Jared Goff strip sack the Chiefs needed only one play to take advantage of courtesy of a 21-yard Patrick Mahomes to Kareem Hunt touchdown. Keeping track? Tack on another KC fumble and that’s four combined punts though 3+ quarters.

So what about that “+” quarter?

Jared Goff threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett for the go-ahead score with 1:49 left on the clock, putting the Rams up 54-51.

Patrick Mahomes, who had two opportunities to answer back, saw his career-high 478 yard, six touchdown night go to waste. Mahomes tossed two interceptions in the final 1:18 as the Rams (10-1) claimed the highest-scoring Monday night game ever played and the first NFL game with two 50-point performances.

Goff passed for 413 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another score, while Marcus Peters— a former Chief traded to LA this offseason– and Lamarcus Joyner came up with game-sealing interceptions as the Rams hung on to win a game featuring 14 touchdowns.

The highest-scoring game in the league this season was an offensive fantasia with 1,001 combined yards and ingenious scheming from mastermind coaches Andy Reid and Sean McVay — along with three defensive touchdowns and 21 combined penalties.

“It was a whirlwind,” McVay said. “I feel like I might need a couple of beverages to relax tonight, but it was great. This is what you love so much about the game.”

Defense wins 50 point games?

Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam returned a fumble and an interception for the first two TDs of his NFL career, including a one-armed interception at the line of scrimmage he returned 25 yards for a score, powering over Mahomes to reach the end zone. Aaron Donald, who stripped Mahomes twice, joked afterward he has never scored a touchdown and it wasn’t fair Ebukam got two in one game.

There were 59 points scored in the second half alone.

“It was a 16-round fight,” Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman said. “You’re talking about a Mike Tyson-Lennox Lewis type of fight. Two great teams. Two great opponents. Two great coaches.”

If the Coliseum’s first Monday night game since 1985 proves to be a prelude to a Super Bowl showdown in Atlanta, Vegas may want to look further back than 1986 for an over/under precedent before setting the line in February.