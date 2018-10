Paul Piferi is as comfortable at the 🎹as he is directing the Villa Park offense.

The multi-talented athlete, musician,and 4.0 student, Piferi will take his many skills to Purdue next year.

📽 @Misha_Tsatskin | @CronkSportsLA@VPHSathletics | @paul_piferi16 | @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/DD7lxtJ7ni

— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 3, 2018