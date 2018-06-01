LA Clippers PG Patrick Beverley cleared to resume full basketball activities

A nice Fri-yay for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Point guard Patrick Beverley, who underwent microfracture and meniscus surgery on his right knee, has been cleared to return to full basketball activities, his doctor told ESPN.

Dr. Walter Lowe, professor and chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Texas Medical Center, called the speed of Beverley’s rehabilitation “remarkable.”

God is Good!!! Thanks to everyone who all sent thoughts and prayers!!!! #ClipperNation https://t.co/3k0NREmC7J — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 1, 2018

Beverley only played in 11 games for the Clippers in 2017-18 after coming over from Houston in the Chris Paul trade.

Beverley averaged 12.2 points, three assists and 4.1 rebounds before missing the final 71 games of the season.