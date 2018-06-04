Palmer, Polamalu, McNown part of 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Carson Palmer could soon find himself in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The former Santa Margarita and USC quarterback was among the 76 players and six coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot released on Monday.

And Palmer isn’t the only Trojan … or Bruin .. on the list. USC DBs Troy Polamalu and Dennis Thurman join Palmer and UCLA QB Cade McNown and LB Ken Norton Jr. on the ballot.

The voting deadline is June 22. The 2019 HOF Class will be announced on Jan. 8, 2019. The class will officially be inducted during the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, 2019, at the New York Hilton Midtown. The inductees will be permanently enshrined at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta later that December.

Here are the notes from the release on Monday on each USC/UCLA player:

USC

Carson Palmer, Southern California-Quarterback-2002 consensus First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy recipient…2002 Pac-10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year who set conference/school career records for total offense (11,621 yds) and passing yards (11,818)…Led USC to a share of the 2002 Pac-10 title and first 11-win season since 1979.

Troy Polamalu, Southern California-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 2002…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection and finalist for the Thorpe Award as a senior…Two-year captain and 2001 USC MVP, who led Trojans to two bowl berths and a share of the 2002 Pac-10 title.

Dennis Thurman, Southern California-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American who led Trojans to four consecutive postseason wins, including the 1974 National Championship at the Rose Bowl…Two-time all-conference selection who helped USC to two Pac-10 titles.

UCLA

Cade McNown, UCLA-Quarterback-1998 Consensus First Team All-American and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award recipient…1998 Pac-10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year who led UCLA to consecutive Pac-10 titles in 1997 (shared) and 1998…Holds numerous school records.

Ken Norton Jr., UCLA-Linebacker-1987 First Team All-American, leading Bruins to four consecutive bowl wins… Member of the 1985 conference championship team… Led team in tackles in 1986 (106) and in 1987 (125) and ranks sixth in school history with 339 career tackles.