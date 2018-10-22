FOX Sports West 2018 HS Football Rankings: Week 10

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports unveils his latest rankings for the 2018 CIF-SS regular season.

Biggins’ final rankings will appear following the playoffs.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) St. John Bosco, 9-0

The Braves clinched the Trinity League Championship with an easy 49-14 win over Santa Margarita. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and receiver Colby Bowmn had 142 yards receiving on just three catches.

2. (2) Centennial, Corona, 9-0

League play means blowout city for the Huskies and this week was no exception. They knocked off Riverside King 80-0 in a game they led 59-0 at the half. Junior receiver Gary Bryant had three touchdowns in first half including a punt return for a score and the defense pitched their third shutout in a row.

3. (3) Mater Dei, 7-2*

The Monarchs may have played their best game of the year in dismantling a talented JSerra team 42-7. Playing with an ankle injury that didn’t allow him to practice all week, Bryce Young threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns and the defense had three interceptions including two by Darion Green-Warren and one for Elias Ricks, his fifth of the year.

4. (5) Oaks Christian, 9-0 (vs. Westlake, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Lions won a tight one against a strong Calabasas squad 21-13. Running back Zach Charbonnet was the star of the game rushing for 196 yards and three touchdowns and also had the game clinching interception on the last play of the game.

5. (6) JSerra, 7-2

The Lions were no match for an angry Mater Dei in what was one of the surprises of the weekend. The Lions matched up well with the Monarchs on paper but never got in sync offensively and were blown out 41-7.

6. (7) Orange Lutheran, 5-4

The Lancers got a late scare but held on to beat Servite 28-20. OLu was up 28-3 with just under 3 minutes to play and saw Servite score 17 points but recovered a late onside kick to seal it. Ryan Hilinski had another 300-yard game and receiver Logan Loya caught a pair of touchdowns in the win.

7. (4) Mission Viejo, 4-5

The Diablos were upset by San Clemente 21-20 in what was their first on-field loss of the season. Joey Yellen hit Akili Arnold for a touchdown with three minutes left but the Diablos were stuffed on a two-point conversion and the Tritons were able to run out the clock.

8. (8) Upland, 8-1

The Highlanders got all they could handle from Chino Hills but held on for a tough 42-32 win. Standout running back Cameron Davis was the star of the night with 170 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

9. (10) Bishop Amat, 8-1 (vs. Alemany, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Lancers continued to roll with a big win over Loyola 41-7. Quarterback Blake Archuleta had a big night, throwing for 295 yards and two touchdowns. Eleven different Lancers caught a pass in this one and Chris Lopez ran for a pair of scores in the victory.

10.(9) Calabasas, 7-2

The Coyotes gave Oaks Christian all they could handle but came up just short in a thrilling 21-13 defeat. Jaden Casey hit Jermaine Burton for a late touchdown and Mycah Pittman nearly took a punt back for a touchdown that could have tied the game but a late hail mary pass was intercepted in the end zone.

The next 10:

11. (11) Corona Del Mar, 7-1-1

12. (12) Cajon, 8-1

13. (13) Norco, 8-2

14. (NR) San Clemente, 6-4

15. (14) Villa Park, 8-1

16. (15) Lawndale, 7-2

17. (16) Los Alamitos 7-1-1

18. (17) Westlake, 7-2 (at Oaks Christian, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

19. (18) Sierra Canyon, 6-3

20. (20) Camarillo 8-0

*Mater Dei’s opening win over Bishop Amat was forfeited due to playing with an in-eligible player.

*Mission Viejo had four games forfeited for playing with an ineligible player.