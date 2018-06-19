Oscar De La Hoya put up $2 million to arrange Canelo vs. GGG Part II

In boxing, it’s always the loudest fighter that drives the bout. In the case of Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin Part II, the loudest fighter is Oscar De La Hoya.

The Hall of Famer-turned promoter told TMZ Tuesday the rematch to one of the biggest pound-for-pound fights in recent memory is only occurring after he put up $2 million of his own money to erase the purse distribution discrepancies between the two fighters.

This is just a beginning.

Все самое интересное ещё впереди. pic.twitter.com/zcOOOxgGpA — Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) June 13, 2018

“I’m down a few dollars, but it’s alright,” De La Hoya laughed.

De La Hoya, who represents Canelo (49-1-2, 34 KOs), says his fighter clearly deserves the bigger purse because he’s the main draw, but admitted with GGG (38-0-1, 34 KOs) as an opponent, his guy is in a better position than if he were facing anyone else.

The rematch falls nearly an exact year after the initial bout, which resulted in a controversial split draw. It was initially slated to take place in May, but Canelo failed a drug test, which De La Hoya claims has made him more popular in Mexico, and the fight was cancelled.

Para informarles que acabo de firmar el contrato con @Vada_Testing para pruebas durante todo el año. I want to let you know that I just signed the contract with @Vada_Testing for year round testing. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) May 15, 2018

Finally, the most awaited card of the year is creeping up to its September 15 date, when Canelo and GGG will face off once again on pay-per-view in Las Vegas.