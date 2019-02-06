Orange Lutheran’s Kyle Ford stays in SoCal, signs with USC as top receiver

The fax is in!

Orange Lutheran wide receiver Kyle Ford has officially signed on to play his collegiate ball at the University of Southern California, the school announced Wednesday as part of its National Signing Day class.

Ford, a 4-star recruit ranked as the sixth-best receiver in his class by 247Sports, committed to the Trojans in December, but never submitted his signed paperwork. Following the departure of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury there was speculation Ford may flip to either the University of Oregon or Washington, but the Orange County kid stayed true to his word.

A dynamic playmaker, Ford tallied over 450 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season despite only appearing in five games for OLu due to injury.

Without further adieu, take a glimpse at what USC is getting out of their newest 6-foot-2 wideout.

Great vision in traffic:

Unreal hands (or hand):

Blazing speed:

Hops in coverage:

And, of course, the clutch factor: