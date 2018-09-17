Ontario Reign to host first West Coast AHL All-Star Classic

West coast is the best coast.

For the first time ever, the AHL All-Star Classic is heading to the Pacific side of the country and will take place in Ontario, Calif.

The LA Kings’ affiliate Ontario Reign was chosen to host the event, which includes an All-Star Skills Competition, Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony and All-Star Challenge, in 2020.

“Ontario has welcomed the AHL into its community with open arms, and we are very excited to bring our celebration of hockey’s best young talent to southern California with our first All-Star Classic on the west coast,” said AHL president and CEO David Andrews. “We look forward to working with the Reign organization over the next 16 months to put together a world-class event.”

“The entire Ontario Reign organization is honored to bring the AHL All-Star Classic to the state of California for the first time,” said Reign president Darren Abbott. “The All-Star Classic will showcase the brightest talent in our league to the Inland Empire and we’re excited to place a spotlight on our franchise throughout North America. Hosting this marquee event is a fitting way to commemorate the fifth season of the AHL in Ontario and was made possible by the dedication shown by our fans.”

Former participants of the AHL All-Star Classic include: Patrice Bergeron, Ben Bishop, Zdeno Chara, Dustin Brown, Zach Parise, P.K. Subban and Tuukka Rask among others. Since 1995, more than 94 percent of the participants have gone on to the NHL.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic will be held at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, Calif., on January 26-27, 2020.Reign