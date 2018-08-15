Ondrej Kase inks three-year deal with Ducks after career season

You ball, you get the call.

After last season’s performance, Ondrej Kase‘s phone was certainly ringing.

The Ducks announced today they signed the right winger to a three-year, $7.8 million contract.

Kase, 22, has collected 25-28=53 points with a +17 rating in 119 career NHL games with Anaheim. Kase set career highs in several offensive categories last season, including goals (20), assists (18), points (38), plus/minus (+18) and game-winning goals (5). The 6-foot, 185-pound winger finished the 2017-18 season ranked tied for second among team leaders in goals and game-winning goals, and tied for third in plus/minus.

Congrats to my good buddy the Drej! @ondrej_kase Bright future ahead for @AnaheimDucks pic.twitter.com/XlzmJoBpRQ — Brandon Montour (@brandon_montour) August 15, 2018

“Ondrej is a skilled player that has a bright future in this league,” said executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray. “He can skate and score, and will continue to improve as a player as he gains more experience.”

Kase’s production soared last season compared to his rookie campaign in 2016-17: in just 13 more games, he tallied 23 more points and averaged over two minutes more time on the ice per game over the 2017-18 season. Following the career year, Kase became a restricted free agent prior to receiving the new deal.

Selected by Anaheim in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Kase is the lone player picked in the seventh round of his draft class to reach the NHL. Kase has also represented the Czech Republic at the 2015 and 2014 World Junior Championships, 2013 U-18 World Championship, 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial tournament and 2012 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Nick Ritchie is the Ducks’ only remaining restricted free agent one month before training camp.