Rose Bowl: JSerra grad Nick Harris’ quest to play Division I football fulfilled at Washington

Nick Harris wanted to play Division I college football.

Trouble was: Few schools showed any interest.

Harris, a graduate of JSerra High School, said that Washington was the only Division 1 school to offer him a scholarship.

“And I didn’t really have any options to play in Southern California. So I just took it (the Washington offer) when it came,” Harris recalled during Thursday’s media session.

“But once I got up there (to Seattle), I saw that school had to offer me. My parents were comfortable. It was a yes for me once I got up there. I was going there regardless.”

Nick Harris earns All-Pac-12 first team offense honors.

#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/CDCX2X7iV9 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 4, 2018

It has worked out amazingly for both parties.

Harris, a junior center for the Huskies, was recently named first-team All-Pac-12 en route to a 10-3 mark, a conference championship and a berth in the Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State on New Year’s Day.

Harris (6-foot-1, 300 pounds) helped paved the way for running back Myles Gaskin (1,147 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns) and quarterback Jake Browning (2,879 yards passing, 16 scores) to have successful campaigns in 2018, as well.

Harris started all 13 games in 2017 at right guard before moving to center before this season.

At JSerra from 2013-15, Harris’ squads went a combined 28-8 overall.

Harris is one of many players with Southern California ties on the Huskies’ active roster. In fact, nearly a quarter of the group competed in the CIF Southern Section as high school stars.

“Mostly when I come home, it’s just to see my family. You get a little homesick at times. Being able to spend time with my family is big,” said Harris, an Inglewood native.

Harris and Co. will have their work cut out for them against a talented Ohio State defense.

“They are athletic. They use their hands well. They work as a group well. You rarely seem them misalign. It will be a big challenge for us,” Harris said.