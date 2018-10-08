Nice threads: Ducks rockin’ 1993 Mighty Ducks home jersey vs. Detroit
Blast from the past: Ducks open home portion of 2018-19 vs. first-ever regular-season opponent, Detroit
While the Ducks celebrate their 25th Anniversary as a franchise during the 2018-19 season, we all know what the most important aspect of the celebration will be …… the gear!
Anaheim rolled out 1993’s Mighty Ducks home jersey ahead of Monday night’s home opener against Detroit … the same club the Ducks faced 25 years ago in their first-ever regular-season matchup.
Ready to take flight!
You want to be here for warmups as we hit the ice in the 1993 home jersey.#DucksHomeOpener | #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/m3OoLFaWI0
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 8, 2018
Also, how awesome is John Gibson‘s goalie mask for the occasion?
A nod to @guy_hebert and our Cup champions.
Take a up-close 👀 at the @JohnGibson35 mask!#Ducks25 | #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/MjmBcOxUGw
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 8, 2018
Two great jerseys. One great night!
On top of those awesome 1993 home jerseys we're wearing for our first Jersey Tribute Night, we're also debuting our new @adidashockey 25th Anniversary jersey with #adizero! pic.twitter.com/3T5O2Me3tP
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 8, 2018