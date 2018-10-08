Nice threads: Ducks rockin’ 1993 Mighty Ducks home jersey vs. Detroit

While the Ducks celebrate their 25th Anniversary as a franchise during the 2018-19 season, we all know what the most important aspect of the celebration will be …… the gear!

Anaheim rolled out 1993’s Mighty Ducks home jersey ahead of Monday night’s home opener against Detroit … the same club the Ducks faced 25 years ago in their first-ever regular-season matchup.

Ready to take flight! You want to be here for warmups as we hit the ice in the 1993 home jersey.#DucksHomeOpener | #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/m3OoLFaWI0 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 8, 2018

Also, how awesome is John Gibson‘s goalie mask for the occasion?

