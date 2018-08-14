‘You get a sense Sam Darnold is going to be the starter’ says Bucky Brooks

It’s one thing to get a compliment from “talking heads” around the country, but to hear it from a former pro goes a long way.

Former second round pick, college scout and current NFL analyst Bucky Brooks sees a change brewing in New York and San Clemente’s own Sam Darnold is leading the charge: “everything is trending in the right direction.”

The No. 3 overall pick looked sharp in his preseason debut. EVERY Sam Darnold throw + touch from #ATLvsNYJ! pic.twitter.com/XyjpIvtNzE — NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2018

Brooks joined Doug Gottlieb on The Herd Tuesday to discuss the No. 3 overall pick’s chances of becoming the starter for the Jets this season and what Darnold has shown through the first couple weeks of training camp and preseason that are impressing him. While the former USC quarterback is competing with incumbent Josh McCown and veteran Teddy Bridgewater for the role, the tape tells Brooks it is Darnold’s spot for the taking.

“With Sam Darnold you get a true sense he is going to be the starter when the season opens up,” Brooks says.

21 hours in a car to meet Sam Darnold. …Worth it. #JetsCamp x #SkinsCamp pic.twitter.com/dK47QuWgKc — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 14, 2018

Darnold had an impressive showing in the Jets PWK1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, going 13-for-18 for 96 yards and a touchdown. In preparation for the preseason week 2 battle against the Washington Redskins, Darnold has continued to turn heads.

“It’s like, dang,” Redskins corner Josh Norman described Darnold following Tuesday’s joint practice between the teams. “You get rookies in here, and you try to mess them with a little bit and bait them a little bit into thinking they’re throwing a route, and you can make a play and he’s not having it. It’s so crazy to see that at an early age. Dak [Prescott] has that; Carson [Wentz] has that. So it’s like, man, they must come in here not wanting to screw it up, and he’s so far impressed me and I didn’t want him to. I wanted to break all rookies. He’s been doing a great job.”

🎥: Josh Norman has high praise for #Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold: “This little kid’s not making mistakes!” #Redskins pic.twitter.com/Um52NaMJud — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) August 14, 2018

Darnold will get his first taste of road game action Thursday against the Redskins in Washington at 5:00p.