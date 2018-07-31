NBA makes history, signs MGM as official betting sponsor

It’s almost time to open up the checkbook.

In a landmark deal, the NBA has signed a deal to make MGM Resorts the official ”gaming partner” of the League and the WNBA.

The details of the agreement were not disclosed, but reports say it is a three-year deal worth more than $25 million.

As a result, MGM will have the rights to use League highlights, names, logos and its direct data feed for the purpose of determining outcomes of various bets. The League has said in the past it wants a 1 percent ”integrity fee” of wagers, and that conversation that has ramped up in recent months since that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow sports betting to be implemented on a state-by-state basis.

"Let's take advantage of this opportunity and do something historic." Adam Silver announces the NBA's partnership with MGM Resorts International pic.twitter.com/jwcydJe5jI — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 31, 2018

“As the landscape for sports betting in the U.S. continues to evolve at a rapid pace, MGM Resorts is a proven gaming leader for us to work with on this groundbreaking partnership,” said commissioner Adam Silver. “Our collaboration will result in the best possible gaming and entertainment experience for consumers through the use of accurate, real-time NBA and WNBA data, and our collective efforts to maintain and enhance the integrity of our games.”

In addition to owning the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and being a partner in the NBA Summer League, MGM has properties in Nevada, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey and Mississippi and will open in Massachusetts next month.