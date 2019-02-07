NationalGirlsAndWomenInSportsDay: Recap of events from around SoCal

Wednesday was National Girls And Women In Sports Day.

Here at FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket/FOX Sports San Diego, we celebrated the day in a variety of ways.

Great day celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day with the wonderful, inspiring women at @FOXSportsWest #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/fnTKgRPsbG — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) February 7, 2019

The women of @FOXSportsSD & the @Padres had a great morning celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Thank you for all that you do!@SheIsFOXSports | #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/BXGDz2vhxs — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) February 6, 2019

In the video below, the Women of FOX Sports offer industry advice to aspiring females.

Valorie Kondos Field

When Coach Valorie Kondos Field speaks, you listen. And boy, can she teach.

Miss Val, as she is loving referred to, is a 7x NCAA Champion coaching UCLA gymnastics, but her list of accomplishments run far beyond the gymnasium.

Kondos Field spent time with the LA84 Foundation Wednesday to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day by sharing a variety of stories about coaching world class athletes, how to use different motivational tactics and how she approached her personal battle with breast cancer.

Read more about Field and her chat here.

Alyssa Turay

When Alyssa Turay decided to play football last fall, she didn’t know at the time how big of an opportunity it truly was.

Turay joined the freshman team at Temecula Valley High School, thanks in part to an invitation from coach Ed Avedissian following the Golden Bears’ first game of the season.

When K Alyssa Turay joined Temecula Valley's freshman 🏈 team, she wasn't sure what to expect. Teammates welcomed her by building a goal post out of metal pipes because 'we didn't have one.' 🙌🙌 Turay now works to inspire and encourage others.https://t.co/qVLWA5yXZZ | #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/6GAyveqRIY — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) February 6, 2019

Football, as Turay says, has always been in her life. So why not play?

Read more about Turay and her kicking game here.

CBADDA Women in Sports Conference

On Tuesday in San Bernardino, Lindsay Amstutz, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket/FOX Sports San Diego, took part in a Women of Sports conference hosted by the CIF Southern Section.

Today at the CBADDA Women in Sports Conference! Such a great turnout! @CBL_Athletics pic.twitter.com/TYNGKv8Tlh — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) February 5, 2019

Along with Amstutz, panelists included Coach Terry Schweikert, Assistant Softball Coach, UC Riverside, Marilyn Oliver, Certified Athletic Trainer and Professor at University of La Verne MSS Department, Laura Tolbirt, Senior Director of Corporate Sales for the Ontario Reign and Jasmyn Wilson, Director of Ticket Operations, Ontario Reign.