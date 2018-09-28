NationalCoffeeDay: Have a cup with our pal Bob Miller

Bob Miller spent a lifetime entertaining and enlightening Los Angeles Kings fans.

Miller was the club’s play-by-play announcer for 44 seasons and retired following the 2016-17 campaign.

During his time on FOX Sports West, Miller hosted players, coaches and executives over coffee in a feature titled ‘Coffee with Bob’.

Above, in honor of #NationalCoffeeDay, watch our six-part ‘Coffee with Bob’ … with Bob Miller as the subject, interviewed with longtime friend and colleague Nick Nickson, where they discuss Miller’s career and impact on the game.