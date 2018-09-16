MUST WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores most impressive goal ever in Galaxy loss
Zlatan may truly be a god!
In the Los Angeles Galaxy’s match against Toronto F.C. Zlatan Ibrahimovic did the unthinkable. Sitting at 499 career goals between national and club appearances, he received a volley and performed what can only be described as a “roundhouse heel kick” that smashed off the post and into the net for the milestone goal.
Zlatan's 500th career goal is RIDICULOUS. 🔥#TORvLA #Zlatan500 https://t.co/gosg571udB
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 16, 2018
Ibrahimovic has played for some of the most decorated clubs in the sport’s history, including Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain among others, and is currently in his first season in the MLS.
The 36-year-old Swede joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players with 500 goals for in club and international play, cutting the Galaxy’s lead to 3-1 in the 43rd minute.
Victor Vazquez, Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco, Jonathan Osorio and Jay Chapmanalso scored for Toronto (8-14-6). Ola Kamara and Rolf Feltscher added goals for Los Angeles (10-11-8).