MUST WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores most impressive goal ever in Galaxy loss

Zlatan may truly be a god!

In the Los Angeles Galaxy’s match against Toronto F.C. Zlatan Ibrahimovic did the unthinkable. Sitting at 499 career goals between national and club appearances, he received a volley and performed what can only be described as a “roundhouse heel kick” that smashed off the post and into the net for the milestone goal.

Ibrahimovic has played for some of the most decorated clubs in the sport’s history, including Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain among others, and is currently in his first season in the MLS.

The 36-year-old Swede joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players with 500 goals for in club and international play, cutting the Galaxy’s lead to 3-1 in the 43rd minute.

Victor Vazquez, Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco, Jonathan Osorio and Jay Chapmanalso scored for Toronto (8-14-6). Ola Kamara and Rolf Feltscher added goals for Los Angeles (10-11-8).