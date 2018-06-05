MLB Draft: Angels select dual sport star Jordyn Adams 17th overall

The Angels drafted themselves a two-sport sensation on Monday.

Outfielder Jordyn Adams of Green Hope HS (Cary, NC) was selected by the Halos in the first round (17th overall) of the MLB Draft. Adams has committed to play baseball and football at North Carolina so the next few weeks should be interesting.

Oh, Adams can dunk, too.

Adams (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) hit .453 with five doubles, three triples, a home run and 15 RBI during his senior season at Green Hope. He also stole 26 bases, including five in one game for a school record.

Later in the day, the Halos added another high schooler in infielder Jeremiah Jackson from St. Luke’s Episcopal School (Mobile, AL) in the second round (57th overall). Jackson ended his senior year with a .644 batting average, 54 runs scored, nine doubles, four triples, 15 HR and 49 RBI. Jackson, who has committed to play at Mississippi State, has started a shortstop for St. Luke’s Episcopal since he was a seventh-grader, helping the Wildcats win a pair of state championships.

Oh, yeah, he can also pitch … in 12 appearances this season, Jackson went 3-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 42 strikeouts.

It’s the second straight year the Angels have selected a high school outfielder with their first pick. In 2017, it was Jo Adell out of Ballard HS in Louisville with the 10th overall pick.

And it’s the first time the Angels have taken high school players with both of their first two picks since 2010 when Kaleb Cowart (18th overall) and Cam Bedrosian (29th overall) were selected.