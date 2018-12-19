LA Chargers WR Mike Williams named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

It was a good week for Mike Williams.

The second year receiver out of Clemson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Thursday.

It’s the first such award of Williams’ NFL career.

Williams netted three touchdowns and a career-high seven catches in a huge comeback win over the Chiefs a week ago on Thursday Night Football.

He also secured the game-winning two-point conversion from Philip Rivers and became the first Chargers player since 2002 to catch a TD and run for a score in the same game.

On the season, the South Carolina native has 10 total touchdowns and 592 receiving yards on 37 catches. Williams ranks second in the NFL with an 83.8 first down percentage. His 10 total touchdowns are the most by a Chargers receiver since 1996.