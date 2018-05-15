Mike Trout batting leadoff, Shohei Ohtani No. 2 for Angels vs. Houston

How’s THIS for a lineup change?

Ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup with Houston (6:30p start with #AngelsLive), the Angels moved Mike Trout to the leadoff spot … followed by none other than Shohei Ohtani.

Whew!

Justin Upton will bat third, followed by Albert Pujols.

It’s the first time Trout will hit leadoff in 2018.

The Angels took care of the Astros on Monday night, 2-1, and wrap up the series on Wednesday on FOX Sports West.