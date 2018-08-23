Mike Trout pens emotional tribute to Aaron Cox: ‘You were my best friend’
Mike Trout lost his best friend while his wife, Jessica, said goodbye her brother.
The death of Aaron Cox on Aug. 15 has rocked the Trout family, for obvious reasons.
Trout, on the disabled list with a right wrist injury, made his first public comments on Thursday.
Aaron, words can’t describe the emotions that I’ve been feeling the past week and a half. You were more than just my brother-in-law… you were my best friend. You made such an impact on my life since the day I first met you. You were an amazing person inside & out that showed us all how to live life to the fullest. Seeing and hearing about your impact on other people are all things that made me a better person every single day. The things we have done together like hunting trips, family vacations, golfing, fishing, and all the fun times we had together I will cherish forever… you brought so much happiness and joy to my life every time I was with you. You will always be remembered for your crazy dance moves and your big smile and how much you cared for people and our family. You were always the life of the party and you were always making people laugh. You were a great kid and it kills me to know that you are gone… I can’t thank you enough for what you have meant to me over these last 11 years. I know you will be watching over me now that you are gone, I promise to take care of your sister and watch over your whole family. Heaven got a great one and I know I will see you again someday… I love you bro!!!!
A post shared by Mike Trout (@miketrout) on
Trout, who was placed on the DL on Aug. 10, is batting .309 with 30 home runs and 60 RBI for the Angels in 2018.
Cox was a former pitching in the Angels’ minor league system.