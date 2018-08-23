Mike Trout pens emotional tribute to Aaron Cox: ‘You were my best friend’

Mike Trout lost his best friend while his wife, Jessica, said goodbye her brother.

The death of Aaron Cox on Aug. 15 has rocked the Trout family, for obvious reasons.

Trout, on the disabled list with a right wrist injury, made his first public comments on Thursday.

Trout, who was placed on the DL on Aug. 10, is batting .309 with 30 home runs and 60 RBI for the Angels in 2018.

Cox was a former pitching in the Angels’ minor league system.