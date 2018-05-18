Mike Trout to make season debut batting third vs. Rays

Anything catch your eye?

After batting in the 2-spot the first 41 games of the season and then jumping up to the leadoff role earlier in the week, Mike Trout will make his first appearance batting third for the Angels this year Friday (6:30p start with #AngelsLive).

Trout is currently in an 0-for-18 drought, tying the longest streak of his career, but this move could be just the burst he needs.

The two-time MVP has a career batting average of .312 and on-base percentage of .435 when batting third– .10 and .26 higher than when he is in the two spot for each category, respectively.

Andrelton Simmons will occupy Trout’s former spot with Zack Cozart also batting ahead of him in the order. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani will remain fifth in the lineup, where he hit his sixth home run of the season Thursday, batting behind Albert Pujols.

Michael Hermosillo, who is making his MLB debut, will be batting ninth and playing right field as Justin Upton remains day-to-day after leaving Thursday’s game when he was hit by a pitch in the hand.

Put your manager caps on! ⚾️@MikeTrout has batted leadoff for the past two nights after hitting 2nd his first 41 games. Where would you have him hitting in the @Angels lineup? 🤔#ThursdayThoughts | @MLBONFOX — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) May 17, 2018

Looks like the 19 percent got their wish.