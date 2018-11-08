Mike Trout wins 2018 Silver Slugger Award

Mike Trout has won the Silver Slugger Award for the sixth straight time, given to the best offensive players at east position in both leagues.

The Angels‘ star outfielder becomes the first player in franchise history to win six awards, topping four (2004-07) of Vlad Guerrero.

Trout is also tied with Alex Rodriguez as the youngest player in MLB history to take home the award a half of dozen times.

Bringing out the good SILVER just in time for Thanksgiving 😏 Congratulations to @MikeTrout on winning his sixth career Silver Slugger Award! pic.twitter.com/grmckTuj8D — Angels (@Angels) November 8, 2018

In 2018, Trout batted .312 with 101 runs scored, 24 doubles, 4 triples, 39 home runs, 79 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

His 1.088 OPS is the highest in the American League in 20076.

Trout is also up for the AL MVP award, which will be announced on Monday.