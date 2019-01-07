NationalBobbleheadDay: Mike Trout’s is our favorite!

National Bobblehead Day comes every Jan. 7.

And this year, we thought it be best to honor the biggest Bobblehead in Southern California!

Following his MVP season in 2014, Angels outfielder Mike Trout received a life-sized Bobblehead during the 2015 season.

His reaction is priceless!

Trout’s stellar teammate, Shohei Ohtani, received his first MLB bobblehead during his rookie campaign in 2018.

Yeah, the Angels had some laughs at Ohtani’s expense!