Mike Trout wants a third, once again named AL MVP finalist

Mike Trout was announced as a finalist for American League Most Valuable Player on Monday and is accompanied by Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox and José Ramírez from the Cleveland Indians for the distinction after hitting a career-high 39 home runs with 79 RBIs, a .312 batting average and a .460 on-base percentage.

Trout’s sixth time finishing in the top three for MVP voting comes on the heels of a season in which he finished in the top five in the MLB for batting average and home runs. It’s his wins above replacement (WAR), however, that has really set him apart from the pack over the years. He also lead the AL in walks (122), on-base percentage and OPS (1.088) last season.

His 101 runs and 24 steals also prove significant, but we will have to wait and see if all of this is enough to surpass the current favorite, Betts, next week.