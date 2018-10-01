Mike Trout named American League Player of the Month for September

Mike Trout is good at baseball.

Really good.

For his efforts in the month of September, the final frame of the Angels‘ 2018 campaign, Trout was named the American League Player of the Month.

Trout hit .329/.469/.684 with eight homers and 16 RBIs during 24 games played in September.

For the season, Trout batted .312 with 39 HRs, 79 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

It’s the fifth monthly MLB honor for Trout, who was also recently named the MVP of the Angels by his teammates.