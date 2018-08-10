Mike Trout lands on DL for second time in his career

Just when it was supposed to be getting better, it gets worse.

Mike Trout was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right wrist inflammation Friday, retroactive to August 6.

The two-time AL MVP has not played since August 1, a game against the Tampa Bay Rays where he jammed his wrist while sliding into third base. Trout received a cortisone injection on Monday and the Angels were initially optimistic he would be able to rejoin the team in time for the start of the weekend series against the Oakland Athletics, but after several setbacks during the week, the Halos finally resorted to the DL.

This is just the second time Trout has been placed on the DL during his seven-year career after missing nearly seven weeks last season when he tore a ligament in his thumb.

In the seven games Trout has missed since suffering the injury, the Angels are 4-3 and are riding a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers heading into the weekend. Eric Young Jr. has been manning center field, producing several jaw-dropping plays while Shohei Ohtani has been primarily serving as the three-hole hitter in Trout’s absence, batting .471 with three homers and seven RBI in his four starts.

The 27-year-old will be eligible to return to action August 16 when the Angels take on the Texas Rangers.