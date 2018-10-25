Mike Trout, Kole Calhoun, Andrelton Simmons finalists for 2018 Gold Glove Awards

Mike Trout, Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons were named finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove Awards.

Simmons won last season at shortstop; Calhoun picked up his first-career Gold Glove in 2015.

And, for all his baseball greatness, Trout has never won a Gold Glove … yet.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 4.