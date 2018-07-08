Mike Trout homers as Angels fall short of Dodgers, 3-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Ross Stripling pitched another gem and Justin Turner drove in two runs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the Angels on Saturday night.

Stripling (7-2) is making a strong case to make the AL All-Star team with another terrific outing. He allowed just one run and three hits – all by Mike Trout – in six innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked none, and lowered his ERA to 2.14.

Meteor Mike says it’s scorching hot with a 100% chance of pure talent 👀🐐@MikeTrout | @Angels pic.twitter.com/WCyjOug4Yi — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 8, 2018

After blowing a save opportunity on Friday night, Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 24th save.

The 28-year-old Stripling retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced for the Dodgers, who have won five of their last six games.

Trout went 3 for 3 against Stripling, including a solo home run to left-center field in the sixth inning for his 25th of the season and 50th RBI. Trout, who finished 3 for 4 overall in his 11th three-hit game of the season, is now 5 for 5 with two home runs in his career against Stripling.

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani fouled a ball off what appeared to be his right foot in the ninth during his at-bat against Jansen. After a trainer, interpreter and Mike Scioscia went to check on him, he stayed in the game and struck out – but hobbled back to the dugout.

Turner hit a two-out single in the fifth inning off Taylor Cole (0-1) to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

Yasiel Puig hit a two-out, solo home run to center field off Noe Ramirez in the ninth to put the Dodgers ahead 3-1.

Deck McGuire made his second start for the Angels. He allowed one hit and struck out six in three innings in his first career appearance against the Dodgers.

In the fourth inning, reliever Jose Alvarez got Cody Bellinger and Matt Kemp to ground out, but then walked Yasmani Grandal and was pulled in favor of Cole.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Yimi Garcia (right forearm inflammation) was placed on the disabled list. … LHP Rich Hill (sore neck) is expected to make his scheduled start on Tuesday against San Diego. … RHP Walker Buehler (right rib micro fracture) is scheduled to throw a five-inning simulated game Sunday. Dave Roberts expects him to make a start next weekend against the Angels.

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (right adductor strain) will throw a bullpen this weekend. … RHP Jim Johnson (lumbar strain) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment at Class A Inland Empire on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (5-5, 3.84 ERA) got the win in the Dodgers’ 17-1 victory over Pittsburgh last week. He allowed one run on six hits and walked none in six innings.

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (4-6, 3.94 ERA) is grooving in his last six starts at home, where he is 4-1 with a 0.88 ERA. He’s 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA in two career starts against the Dodgers.