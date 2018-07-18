Mike Trout blasts home run in 2018 All-Star game , gives AL 2-0 lead
Mike Trout’s resume as possibly baseball’s greatest player continues to grow.
In the top of the third inning of the 2018 All-Star game, Trout showed off his power once again with a 396 foot homer to left center off of Jacob deGrom. The home run gave the American League All-Stars a 2-0 lead over the National League.
This wasn’t the first time the-26-year-old has done this, Trout homered in the 2015 All-Star game.
Trout greeted in the dugout by his fellow AL teammates….
Mike Trout continues to make history…
.@MikeTrout is the third A.L. player with 2 career #AllStarGame home runs before age 27, joining Al Kaline and Mickey Mantle.
