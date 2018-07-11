Mike Trout focuses on being ‘a baseball guy,’ not national attention

Ask anyone in California who the best player in baseball is and they’ll answer quicker than contractors decide to add another building in downtown LA: Mike Trout.

Ask anyone outside of California and it may take a beat, or maybe they will say a whole different name all-together.

Since Trout has come on the scene, capturing Rookie of the Year honors in 2010 before being named MVP in both 2014 and 2016, he has repeatedly been undervalued and received limited attention from the national media and fans. In a year he is currently on pace to set the major league record in wins above replacement, Trout was fourth in total All-Star votes. However, playing in Los Angeles and spending his entire career with the Angels has never bothered him.

While speaking with MLB on FOX’s Alex Rodriguez, Trout said he understands the process of being on a non-east coast team, but he enjoys where he is because he’s ‘a baseball guy’ and likes being able to track other players on the east coast who have stolen the spotlight, like Baltimore Orioles’ infielder Manny Machado and Boston Red Sox’s outfielder Mookie Betts.

Throughout his tenure with the Angels, Trout has accumulated two MVPs, five Silver Sluggers and was just selected to his 7th All-Star Game, which he has been named the MVP of twice.

Trout currently leads the majors in on-base percentage (.455) and walks (79), is tied for second in home runs (25) and is fourth in runs scored (68).

The 26-year-old is currently under contract with the Angels thru the 2020 season and will look to become the first player in MLB history to be named the All-Star Game MVP three times when he takes the field in Washington, D.C. July 17.