Graphic: Five countries gained independence during Mike Scioscia’s tenure with Angels
FOX Sports West
Mike Scioscia’s tenure with the Angels has come to an end.
The longtime manager announced he was stepping down on Sunday in an emotional press conference, which can be seen in it’s entirety in the video up top.
Mike Scioscia Steps Down
With the announcement, so ends the sixth-longest post with one team in MLB history.
Check out this graphic below, which illustrates just how impressive Scioscia’s staying power really was.
Since Mike Scioscia became the @Angels' manager in 2000, some things have changed.
An ultimate legend. pic.twitter.com/D2GsgVUlF5
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 2, 2018