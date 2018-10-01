Social media reaction: Mike Scioscia leaves on high note

After 19 years as the Los Angeles Angels‘ manager, Mike Scioscia bid farewell to the team that hired him in October of 1999. Among his many accomplishments, such as winning a World Series with the team in 2002, he also became the Angels manager with the most wins 11 years ago.

Even though Scioscia did not want a heartfelt goodbye tribute, his bobblehead was given out during Saturday’s game, the day before his final day as manager of the Angels.

Mike Scioscia’s bobblehead has an awesome touch: He’s holding a lineup card with a dream Angels batting order taken from throughout his 19 seasons. pic.twitter.com/KxYIT4rTET — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) September 30, 2018

To cap off the emotional day, Scioscia’s Angels beat the Oakland Athletics on a walk-off before the manager said his goodbyes at a press conference attended by some of his own players.

The crowd, including Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Kole Calhoun and much of the Angels’ brass here for Mike Scioscia. pic.twitter.com/yizndQsFYK — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 30, 2018

With his powerful presser also came a slew of thank yous from his longtime team and peers.

Even our very own Alex Curry thanked Scioscia for his kindness and demeanor throughout his tenure.