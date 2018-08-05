Not true: Angels manager Mike Scioscia denies report of exit after season

Every player reaches their day when it’s time to hang up the cleats. For Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, that day may be just around the bend.

Scioscia is in the final season of a 10-year, $50 million contract and according to MLB on FOX’s Ken Rosenthal, this will mark the end of his tenure with the Angels.

However, during Sunday’s broadcast on FOX Sports West, Scioscia denied the report that he won’t be back in 2019.

Watch more in the video up top on the skipper’s comments.

The 59-year-old is in the midst of his 19th consecutive season as the Halos’ skipper, the longest stretch since Bobby Cox’s 21-year run with the Atlanta Braves. During that time, Scioscia has led the Angels to a World Series title, six divisional titles and seven playoff appearances.

Mike Sciosia will manage his 3,000th career game — all with the @Angels — today on @FOXSportsWest 🙌🏼 A look at other professional coaches (from 🏈🏀⚾🏒) who achieved similar (or greater) longevity with a singular franchise. @MLBonFOX | @NFLonFOX | @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/auZpuBY1fj — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) June 30, 2018

The Upper Darby, Pennsylvania native managed his first game for the Halos in April 2000 and since then has accrued a 1,625-1,403 record in 3,028 games (.537). He also holds a 21-27 record (.438) in the postseason, but has not won a series since 2009.

Scioscia was named the American League Manager of the Year in both 2002 and 2009.

The former catcher is the longest-tenured active manager and trails only San Antonio Spurs’ head coach Gregg Popovich (21 seasons) as the active leader at the head of any of the four major U.S. sports teams.

Both Scioscia and general manager Billy Eppler declined comment to Rosenthal.