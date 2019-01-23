TUNE-IN: Mike Fratello joins Ralph Lawler to call Clippers vs. Heat from Miami (4p, Prime Ticket)

4p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

Mike Fratello and Ralph Lawler go way back.

Fratello, currently an analyst for the New Jersey Nets on YES Network, will join his old broadcast partner Lawler during the Clippers vs. Heat broadcast today on Prime Ticket.

Coverage tips off at 4p on Prime Ticket.

When Fratello was fired from the Hawks following the 1989-90 season, he joined Lawler on the the Clippers crew, thus starting Fratello’s broadcast career.

Fratello spent two seasons (1990-1992) working for FOX Sports before returning to the sidelines as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lawler, retiring this season after 40 as the Clippers’ play-by-play man, is pumped for the reunion!

Wednesday night TV should be Fun. Mile Fratello and I get to renew old times as Clippers meet the Heat in Miami. Tip at 4:30 PST on Prime Ticket! pic.twitter.com/B1wqXa6rlY — Ralph Lawler (@Ohmeomy) January 23, 2019

Looking at the matchup on the basketball court, the Clippers are coming off a tough loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday night, in which, they missed 16 straight shots in the second half.

The loss is the Clippers’ sixth in their last seven games and are still playing without injured forward Danilo Gallinari, their second-leading scorer. Gallinari, who is averaging 19 points and six rebounds, has already missed two games in a row due to back spasms.

Miami (22-23) is seventh place in the Eastern Conference playoff race; The Clippers sit in eighth place in the Western Conference at 25-22.