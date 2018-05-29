Michael Bisping retires from MMA: ‘I’ve done everything that I set out to achieve’

A legend is retiring from MMA.

Michael Bisping announced on Monday that he would not be fighting anymore because of an ongoing eye injury.

Bisping, a 14-year veteran, made his retirement news official during an episode of his podcast ‘Believe You Me’.

Bisping, aka ‘The Count’, injured his eye in a fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Shanghai in November, which Bisping lost via a first-round knockout.

Breaking News! Michael Bisping has officially announced his retirement! Catch the count talking about hanging up the gloves in this clip. https://t.co/9wcbJEHAk6 or head to https://t.co/3zQRzcpafC and use promo code BYM for a free trial to watch the full episode in HD!!! — BelieveYouMePodcast (@BYMPod) May 28, 2018

“I realized there’s no flash going on; it’s just my eye, and every time I look left, it flashes. And it still does it now when it’s dark,” Bisping said. “It’s light now so I can’t see it. So I started freaking out, thinking oh my God, I don’t believe this, I’ve got a detached retina in my good eye. I have problems with my bad eye, it doesn’t look good, so obviously I was kind of freaking out.”

The former UFC Middleweight Champion, who also serves as an analyst for UFC on FOX, finishes with a professional record of 31-9-0.

“I was watching this movie last night and I just thought, it ain’t worth it,” Bisping said. “It ain’t worth it. I mean, what else am I going to do? I’ve won the belt, I’ve had tons of wins, I’ve done everything that I set out to achieve. What’s the point in flogging a dead horse? Not that I’m a dead horse, but what’s the point? I’ve done everything that I set out to achieve, and fortunately now I’ve used my platform to open other doors.”