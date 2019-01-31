Who is Chargers RB Melvin Gordon rooting for in Super Bowl LIII? (Spoiler: It’s not the Rams)

The Chargers produced a 12-4 mark during the 2018 season and advanced the postseason for the first time since 2013.

And Melvin Gordon was a big reason for Los Angeles‘ success.

The fourth-year running back out of Wisconsin posted 885 yards and 10 scores.

Gordon is out in Atlanta for the Super Bowl LIII fun and, when the NFL on FOX cameras asked him for his winning pick, Gordon went with the Patriots.

The Chargers lost to the Patriots, 41-28, on Jan. 13.