UFC 226: Holloway out with concussion like symptoms; Ortega’s card status uncertain

The co-main event of UFC 226 is off.

Max Holloway‘s camp informed the UFC that the featherweight champ was experiencing concussion-like symptoms and was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s fight vs. Los Angeles native Brian Ortega in Las Vegas.

All of this broke late Wednesday via ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

As for Ortega, the undefeated challenger, his status remains up in the air.

He was, as expected and understood, a little upset.

UFC president Dana White was unable to provide the “what’s next” during UFC 226’s press conference Thursday, but he didn’t provide much optimism the fight will occur in the near future.

Stephens, standing at 5-foot-9, 145-lbs, has been publicly barking for a matchup with Ortega since the beginning of the year, but T-City has routinely declined as he pursued a title fight.