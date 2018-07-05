UFC 226: Holloway out with concussion like symptoms; Ortega’s card status uncertain

The co-main event of UFC 226 is off.

Max Holloway‘s camp informed the UFC that the featherweight champ was experiencing concussion-like symptoms and was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s fight vs. Los Angeles native Brian Ortega in Las Vegas.

All of this broke late Wednesday via ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Breaking: Max Holloway is out of UFC 226. Here is a statement from his management team, exclusive to ESPN. More coming shortly. pic.twitter.com/PO4Zm0DeBC — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2018

As for Ortega, the undefeated challenger, his status remains up in the air.

He was, as expected and understood, a little upset.

As for Brian Ortega’s status, he just found out the news, I’m told. It’s unclear at this time if he will remain on the card. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2018

Looking very much like Ortega won’t fight this Saturday, per multiple sources. Some last-minute options were thrown out but sources say he wants to wait for Holloway. Not 100% yet but moving in that direction. First reported by Combate. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2018

UFC president Dana White was unable to provide the “what’s next” during UFC 226’s press conference Thursday, but he didn’t provide much optimism the fight will occur in the near future.

White on what’s next for Ortega: “we’re working on it.” He adds that Jeremy Stephens won’t stop blowing up his phone asking for the Ortega fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2018

Dana White on Max Holloway: “There’s no way this guy is going to fight anytime soon.” He adds they still aren’t quite sure why he is feeling this way. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2018

Stephens, standing at 5-foot-9, 145-lbs, has been publicly barking for a matchup with Ortega since the beginning of the year, but T-City has routinely declined as he pursued a title fight.