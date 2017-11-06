Maurice Jones-Drew working on finishing UCLA degree (VIDEO)

MJD gained 3,322 total yards and scored 33 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Bruins.

What happens when football ends?

For Maurice Jones-Drew, it means, finishing his UCLA degree.

The former NFL running back and UCLA star, who was recently inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, appeared in a video for ‘The Players Tribune’ on Monday where he detailed his plans to keep his promise to his grandmother.

 