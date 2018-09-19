Mater Dei vs. IMG Academy: Top recruits all over the field Friday night

When IMG Academy, the No. 1 team in the nation according to MaxPreps, invades the OC on Friday, it will face the country’s No. 3-ranked squad, Mater Dei.

Follow all the action under the Friday Night Lights on Prime Ticket and the FOX Sports App starting at 7:30p.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports offers up a list of the top players to watch on a field littered with future Division I stars.

😲 Just Announced: The biggest high school 🏈 matchup of the entire 2018 season 😲 Mater Dei will host IMG Academy Sept. 21 on #PrimeTicket!https://t.co/lVJFRdbM6P#FOXPrepZone pic.twitter.com/s3YZ5bjD05 — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) September 11, 2018

Mater Dei

Class of 2019

Bru McCoy, No. 1 rated ATH, No. 4 player overall.

Mase Funa, No. 3 OLB, No. 46 player overall, Oregon commit.

Jeremiah Criddell, No. 5 S, No. 96 player overall, Oregon commit.

Sean Dollars, No. 1 APB, No. 170 player overall, Oregon commit.

Keyon Ware-Hudson, No. 20 DT, No. 310 player overall, Oregon commit.

Braedin Huffman-Dixon, No. 43 WR, No. 320 player overall, Colorado commit

Michael Martinez, No. 23 TE, No. 487 player overall, UCLA commit

William Nimmo, No. 5 S in CA.

Evan Bennett, No. 9 DT in CA, Oregon State commit.

2020

Elias Ricks, No. 1 CB, No. 8 overall.

Bryce Young, No. 1 DT QB, No. 25 overall, USC commit

Myles Murao, No. 2 OG, No. 21 overall

Darion Green-Warren, No. 10 CB, No. 91 overall, Oklahoma commit.

No. 1 vs. No. 3 IMG vs. Mater Dei Biggest game in the country packing all the alumni heat heading into the Friday night showdown 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WNQS6IYWTx — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) September 18, 2018

IMG Academy

Nolan Smith, No. 1 rated DE and No. 1 player overall, Georgia commit.

Trey Sanders, No. 1 RB, No. 7 player overall.

Evan Neal, No. 6 OT, No. 25 player overall.

Noah Cain, No. 6 RB, No. 106 overall.

Dontae Lucas, No. 5 OG, No. 113 overall, Florida State commit.

Josh Delgado, No. 29 WR, No. 185 overall, Oregon commit.

Jaleel McRae, No. 12 OLB, No. 197 overall, Florida State commit.

Mikel Jones, No. 19 OLB, No. 305 player overall.

Briton Allen, No. 31 S, No. 357 overall.

Shamar Nash, No. 51 WR, No, 368 player overall, Arkansas commit.

2020

Lejond Cavazos, No. 9 S, No. 184 overall, Ohio State commit.

Jordan Butler, No. 12 DT, No. 161 overall.

Josh Griffis, No. 18 DE, No. 433 overcall, Florida commit.