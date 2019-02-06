Marcellus Wiley: Clippers winning battle for Los Angeles & it’s not even close

The Clippers are a step ahead of the Lakers.

Just look at the last 24 hours in the NBA news cycle.

The Lakers ‘back out’ of Anthony Davis trade because of ‘outrageous’ demands by the Pelicans and were torched on social media.

The Clippers, hours after beating the Hornets on a game-winning shot, traded All-Star Tobias Harris to Philly in a play to set up the team’s success down the road.

Marcellus Wileya, a longtime Clippers fan and co-host of ‘Speak For Yourself’, said the Clippers are winning the battle for LA and it’s not even close.