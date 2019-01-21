Manny Pacquiao’s LA home burglarized during title fight

Manny Pacquiao’s Los Angeles home was robbed while he was fighting for the welterweight title in Las Vegas Saturday.

Although TMZ first reported the burglary occurred Sunday, a member of Pacquiao’s team says it occurred at about the same time he was in the ring. LAPD public information officer Tony Im said a burglary occurred around 4:15p Saturday.

He said suspects ransacked the location and took property, and that nobody was home at the time.

Im declined to specify the address or name of the property owner.

This is not the first time the 40-year-old Filipino senator had his LA house robbed.

In 2011, four people were arrested after detectives discovered a burglary in progress at his Hancock Park home in the middle of the day. Nothing was taken and no one was home at the time. Detectives had witnessed it by chance when members of the sheriff’s department were in the area on an unrelated criminal investigation.

Pacquiao dominated Broner on his way to a unanimous decision to retain his welterweight title.

He is expected to return to the Philippines after coming back to LA and making an appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game Monday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)