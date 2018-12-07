Former Angels infielder Luis Valbuena killed in car crash in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Former major league players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo were killed in a car crash following a winter league game in Venezuela.

The 33-year-old Valbuena and 37-year-old Castillo died late Thursday, according to Cardenales de Lara of the Venezuelan league.

The team said their vehicle overturned as they were heading to the city of Barquisimeto after a game in the capital, Caracas.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Angel Luis Valbuena and former MLB infielder José Castillo. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/GxegOtJXuB — Angels (@Angels) December 7, 2018

Third baseman Carlos Rivero was in the car and survived, according to beisbolplay.

Valbuena, an 11-year major league veteran, hit .199 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 96 games this year for the Los Angeles Angels, who released him on Aug. 7.

Valbuena hit .226 with 114 home runs over 11 big league seasons with the Angels, Seattle, Cleveland, the Chicago Cubs and Houston.

Castillo played five seasons with Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Houston. He had a .254 average with 39 home runs.

You're smile will be greatly missed, Luis Valbuena. We'll remember our good times together, like when you belted two HRs to lift the @Angels to a victory on 6/21/18. pic.twitter.com/e2Js8SlJnE — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) December 7, 2018

We’re thinking about Luis Valbuena's family today. Our thoughts go to them. RIP to a teammate and a friend… — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) December 7, 2018

So sad to hear the news about Luis Valbuena. He was such a kind and beautiful person. 🙏🏻 for his entire family. RIP my friend. #BaseballFamily — Mark Gubicza (@Markgubicza) December 7, 2018