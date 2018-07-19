Luc Mbah a Moute returns to Clippers on one-year deal

He’s baaaaaaaaaack.

Luc Mbah a Moute, who averaged nearly 20 minutes per game over two seasons with the Clippers before heading to the Houston Rockets, has agreed to return to Los Angeles.

Mbah a Moute has been a defensive stalwart throughout his 10-year career, averaging nearly a steal per game throughout his tenure in the league and eclipsing that mark three of the past four seasons. The native of Cameroon spent the 2015-16 and 16-17 seasons with the Clips before signing with the Rockets as a free agent prior to this past season. The former UCLA standout started a career-high 76 games in his final year in Los Angeles before transitioning back to a role player off the bench during Houston’s campaign to the Western Conference Finals.

“Luc is the ultimate professional,” said president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. “He is a very smart player and an outstanding defender who leads by example and provides a strong cultural presence in the locker room. Luc is a class act that we welcome back to the Clippers.”

The 31-year-old reportedly signed a one-year, $4.3 million deal.

A native of Cameroon, Mbah a Moute was selected 37th overall by Milwaukee in the 2008 NBA Draft after three seasons at UCLA, where he was named Pac-10 Freshman of the Year and a member of the Pac-10 All-Freshman team in 2006.