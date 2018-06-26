Clippers guard Lou Williams named NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year

Lou Williams has some new hardware for his trophy case.

The Clippers guard was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year during the NBA Awards on Monday in Santa Monica.

Williams won over Eric Gordon (Rockets) and Fred Van Vleet (Rapt0rs).

In 79 games played (including 19 starts), Williams led the Clippers in scoring in 2017-18 with 22.6 points per game. He also averaged 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

Williams won his first Sixth Man of the Year Award after the 2014-15 season when he played for the Raptors.