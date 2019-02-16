Angels announce minor league coaching, development staffs

Smell that? It’s the sweet, sweet fragrance of baseball being just around the corner.

As pitchers and catchers continue their workouts with the Big League club in Tempe, Ariz. during Spring Training, the Los Angeles Angels have finalized their coaching and development staffs for each of their affiliates.

The AAA Salt Lake Bees– entering their 19th season as a part of the Halo’s organization– will be under the control of manager Lou Marson, pitching coach Pat Rice and hitting coach Brian Betancourth.

Lou worked as a coach for the Bees for part of 2016 and as our hitting coach in 2017 before managing @Mobile_BayBears and the Mesa Solar Sox in the @MLBazFallLeague last season. We're happy to have him back as the skipper this season. pic.twitter.com/QOEwjKqpMN — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) February 16, 2019

AA Mobile– entering its 3rd season– will be led by manager David Newhan, pitching coach Jairo Cuevas and hitting coach Matt Spring. The Advanced-A club in the Inland Empire will go into its ninth season under the guidance of manager Ryan Barba, pitching coach Michael Wuertz and hitting coach Derek Florko.

When you realize the #LAASpring opener is in one week… pic.twitter.com/QwaX5WsU8H — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 16, 2019

The rest of the team invited to Spring Training will join pitchers and catchers February 18 for their first team exercises.