Angels announce minor league coaching, development staffs

Smell that? It’s the sweet, sweet fragrance of baseball being just around the corner.

As pitchers and catchers continue their workouts with the Big League club in Tempe, Ariz. during Spring Training, the Los Angeles Angels have finalized their coaching and development staffs for each of their affiliates.

The AAA Salt Lake Bees– entering their 19th season as a part of the Halo’s organization– will be under the control of manager Lou Marson, pitching coach Pat Rice and hitting coach Brian Betancourth.

AA Mobile– entering its 3rd season– will be led by manager David Newhan, pitching coach Jairo Cuevas and hitting coach Matt Spring. The Advanced-A club in the Inland Empire will go into its ninth season under the guidance of manager Ryan Barba, pitching coach Michael Wuertz and hitting coach Derek Florko.

The rest of the team invited to Spring Training will join pitchers and catchers February 18 for their first team exercises.