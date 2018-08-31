‘The Rams will be a disappointment because there’s too many happy people’ says Whitlock

Who says money can’t buy happiness?

On the same day Aaron Donald got PAID by the Los Angeles Rams and expectations for the reigning NFC West champs soared to an all-time high, Jason Whitlock gave his bold prediction that the Rams are destined to be a disappointment in 2018.

Now, Whitlock does believe the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year deserved every cent of his $135 million contract, but this is exactly the problem the analyst foresees: “there’s too many happy people.”

Los Angeles demonstrated its willingness to pay top dollar for talent in recent months while agreeing to lucrative long-term deals with NFL Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley, receiver Brandin Cooks and right tackle Rob Havenstein. With Donald in camp, they’ve finally got their near-term roster settled while still maintaining significant room on their payroll for 2019 — just in time for quarterback Jared Goff to reach the fourth year of his rookie deal with the chance to negotiate a long-term contract.

#LARams LIVE Post-Practice Press Conference With Sean McVay and Aaron Donald https://t.co/SuFLVl9zJB — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 31, 2018

The Rams will have the opportunity to demonstrate if rolling in money is an incentive to perform at a higher level or cause for concern beginning with a Monday Night Football season opener against the Oakland Raiders Sept. 10.