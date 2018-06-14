Rams players, coaches get look at future home under construction
2020 can’t come soon enough.
That’s the year the yet-to-be-named shared stadium for the Rams and Chargers will open in Inglewood.
On Thursday, the Rams’ coaches and players got a look at their future home during an construction update tour of the grounds.
The @RamsNFL are ready to tour their future home
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) June 14, 2018
The Rams wrapped up their minicamp on Wednesday.
Home sweet (almost) home
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) June 14, 2018
Everyone seemed to be impressed with what they saw on Thursday …
Coach McVay & Kroenke in the house
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) June 14, 2018
… while the Goff-to-Woods combo saw it’s first TD on the new field.
.@JaredGoff16 finds @robertwoods wide open in the endzone! TOUCHDOWN #LARAMS! 🙌
The first touchdown at our future home. Can’t wait for it to count in 2020! pic.twitter.com/rkFW7dBjR0
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 14, 2018
The Rams finished 11-5 and won the NFC West in 2017, the first season of head coach Sean McVay’s tenure.
Los Angeles opens their 2018 campaign on Sept. 10 vs. the Raiders.
