Rams players, coaches get look at future home under construction

2020 can’t come soon enough.

That’s the year the yet-to-be-named shared stadium for the Rams and Chargers will open in Inglewood.

LA Rams wrap up minicamp led by strong personalities

On Thursday, the Rams’ coaches and players got a look at their future home during an construction update tour of the grounds.

The Rams wrapped up their minicamp on Wednesday.

Everyone seemed to be impressed with what they saw on Thursday …

… while the Goff-to-Woods combo saw it’s first TD on the new field.

The Rams finished 11-5 and won the NFC West in 2017, the first season of head coach Sean McVay’s tenure.

Los Angeles opens their 2018 campaign on Sept. 10 vs. the Raiders.