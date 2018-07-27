Rams to sport throwback blue and yellow uniforms more this season

You speak, they listen.

After fans flooded in with opinions of the Los Angeles Rams‘ jersey choices the past two seasons, the team decided to make a change.

Before the Rams will unveil new jerseys when they move into the LA Stadium at Hollywood Park in 2020, they will utilize both the navy/white combo and old school blue/yellow outfits to honor the team’s history, the Rams announced in front of season ticket holders Friday.

During 2018 home games at the Coliseum, the Rams will wear their throwback uniforms five times and their white uniforms four times. The team will wear white for the first four home games, including two preseason and two regular season games before introducing the throwbacks against the Vikings September 27.

The throwback look features royal blue jerseys with yellow accents, yellow pants with blue and white stripes, and blue helmets with yellow horns worn by the team from 1973 through 1999.

Here’s @kdemoff announcing to @RamsNFL season ticket holders that the @NFL heard their input and will allow the 2018-19 teams to utilize blue/white, royal/yellow, and color rush. Fans will also have a say in 2020 redesign moving into Inglewood. pic.twitter.com/CI48YbE2oL — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) July 27, 2018

Over the past two seasons the Rams have been tinkering with their look after receiving feedback from the fanbase. In their inaugural season back in LA, they wore white uniforms that included a gold color similar to what was worn in St. Louis. Then, in 2017, the team changed the gold accent in the horns on the helmets to white and added a navy stripe down the side of their pants.

As for what the future holds beyond 2020, evidently no one can say and nothing is off the table.

“We haven’t looked at designs, we haven’t looked at colors,” said Rams COO Kevin Demoff.

While no decisions have been made about what is to come, Demoff did assure the season ticket holders their input would continue to impact the direction of the team’s design moving forward.