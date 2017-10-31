‘The Herd’: Where do Rams sit in Colin’s latest NFL rankings?

Colin Cowherd is a fan of the Los Angeles Rams.

In his weekly NFL rankings segment on Tuesday, the host of the ‘The Herd’ on FS1 states there’s ‘a lot of things I like’ about the Rams.

Their special teams are outstanding. They are sacking QBs at a crazy rate. No question, Jared Goff is more comfortable. And (Todd) Gurley has rushed for 100 yards four times … and the Rams won all four (games).

Hear more in the video up top.