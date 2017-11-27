Are the Rams a legit Super Bowl contender? Jason Whitlock says yes
The Rams are now 8-3 with a 26-20 win over New Orleans on Sunday.
On Monday, Jason Whitlock said Los Angeles is a legit Super Bowl contender.
Watch the video up top for more.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Sink or Swim
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-
Today 5:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - The Fight Gods
-
Today 6:00p ET FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off
-
Today 6:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Make it a Fight
-